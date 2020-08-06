A Regimental Combat Team (RCT) commanded by 2d Marine Division’s 2d Marine Regiment undertook a two- bat- talion air assault to commence Exercise Deep Water on Camp Lejeune, July 29. At nearly double the size of last year’s Exercise Steel Pike, Exercise Deep Water is the largest exercise of its type conducted on Camp Lejeune in decades.
Exercise Deep Water is a 2d Marine Regiment-planned, and led event that incorporates elements from across the II Marine Expeditionary Force Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). The participating Marines and Sailors will be engaged in a dynamic force-on-force scenario against a “peer-level adversary,” as simulated by 2d Marine Division’s Adversary Force Company.
“Exercise Deep Water, a regimental air assault that utilizes the whole of (Camp Lejeune) and the outlying training areas, will allow us to sharpen our spear and help make us more lethal,” said Col. Brian P. Coyne, commanding officer, 2d Marine Regiment. “With Marine air (2d Marine Aircraft Wing) serving as part of a robust team that incorporates every element of the MAGTF, this exercise provides an opportunity to display the unparalleled lethality of a well-orchestrated Marine fighting force. As ‘RCT-2’ takes on an in- dependent-thinking adversary, the ability of our squads to shoot, move, communi- cate, evacuate and employ effective com- bined arms with excellence will be put to the test.”
In addition to the air assault, 2d Marine Regiment will be conducting offensive, defensive and stability operations in multiple urban training settings where both conventional and hybrid adversary forces will be acting against them.
Exercise Deep Water continues to build upon 2d Marine Division’s priority to build readiness against peer threats, in accordance with both the National Defense Strategy and the Commandant’s Planning Guidance.
“Accepting and embracing the challenge of such a highly-complex event in these trying times is a reflection of our unit’s commitment to remaining pre- pared for major combat operations or unexpected contingency operations,” Coyne said. “Along with the rest of the world, our adversaries are watching to see if we drop our guard; the visible enhancement of 2d Regiment’s combat readiness during Deep Water will help assure our enemies that they should not test our Corps. This training event will improve our warfighting proficiency and prepare us for tomorrow’s battles. ‘Tarawa’ (2d Marines call sign) Marines will fight and win if called.”