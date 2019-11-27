Authorities with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Provost Marshal Office are commending a Marine’s attention to detail for his part in the seizing of approximately $25,000 worth of narcotics.
Cpl. Michael McMillen was on post during rush hour at MCB Camp Lejeune’s Main Gate when a driver with no credentials pulled up. The driver claimed to have gotten lost and was not in possession of proper Department of Defense credentials.
“He displayed signs of intoxication,” said Officer Wilfredo Mercado from PMO. “When pulled aside, we found he had no credentials. Upon further investigation, we found that his motor vehicle’s plate did not match the vehicle. That is an apprehendable offense.”
McMillen followed procedures and pulled the car aside. A search of the vehicle revealed the narcotics, believed to be methamphetamine. The substance is being further analyzed.
“He also dropped a small bag of marijuana,” Mercado said.
For his actions, McMillen received a meritorious Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal. McMillen was on fleet assistance program from 2nd Marine Logistics Group at the time of his actions and has since returned to the unit. Brig. Gen. Kevin Stewart, commander, 2nd MLG, was in attendance at the award ceremony.
“I guess his sixth sense kicked in,” Mercado said. “He did outstanding work under adverse conditions. During (rush hour), security can’t take a back seat. We want to get people on base efficiently, but Cpl. McMillen didn’t let that stand in the way of our number one priority – keeping the base secure. He could have just let (the driver) turn around and be on his way, but he didn’t and now those drugs are off the street.”