II Marine Expeditionary Force hosted planning alongside service members from the Norwegian armed forces on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Oct. 25.
The meeting served to strengthen the relationship between Norway’s military, the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy.
“We have to be agile, and that is what the Marine Corps provides, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, II MEF deputy commanding general.
II MEF hosted the bi-lateral event with Norwegian Army and Navy representatives to conduct detailed planning while developing and iterating Norwegian defense procedures.