Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jason W. Fudge U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Steven Manning, with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, designs a turret of a tank intended to be 3-D printed at the Makerspace on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, April 16. The Makerspace is a collaborative environment for Marines and Sailors to cultivate an innovative culture to explore new ideas to improve policies, procedures, or products in order to increase readiness.