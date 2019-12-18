Marine Corps Installations Command encourages Marines, civilians and reservists to participate in the MCICOM Installation neXt Innovation Crowdsourcing Challenge which is now live and will remain open until Jan. 10, 2020. I-neXt’s vectors drive the prioritization and development of innovative solutions for our installations.
“In order to collaboratively build the next generation of installations, we need the pivotal input of Marines and personnel working on installations to identify the most pressing issues that will drive our solution development at Installation next,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Hakola, MCICOM G7 Modernization and Development Assistant Chief of Staff.
This crowdsourcing challenge will help I-neXt identify the most pressing issues facing Marine Corps installations today. In collaboration with their ecosystem, which includes partners from industry, military and academia, I-neXt will move forward with the most pressing and actionable problem identified through the challenge and will work to develop an innovative solution to address the problem.
I-neXt is partnering with National Security Innovation Network, previously known as MD5 National Security Technology Accelerator, to facilitate the innovation challenge on their online platform. NSIN has worked with the Marine Corps on other innovation challenges such as lightening the load of Marines and creating experimental security threats to the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory to test the lab’s readiness when it comes to future security threats.
Volunteers can submit their problem statement by visiting https://innovatedefense.net/usmc/next2 and creating an account. All problem statements focused on the challenges facing Marine Corps installations are welcome. Participants can also explore the submissions and show support by upvoting or commenting on other problem statements.
The Innovation Challenge winner will have the opportunity to personally drive their idea into implementation, brief their installation leadership and potentially collaborate with experts in academia and industry to develop and refine solutions to their issues with assistance from MCICOM I-neXt.