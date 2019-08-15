Lyman Rd. on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune began undergoing renovation as of Aug. 12 resulting in temporary changes to traffic patterns and closures. The following are projections regarding the project’s timetable as well as the details of what the renovations entail.
Aug. 12 - Aug. 18
- Flagmen controlled, single lane closures all along Lyman Rd.
- Emergency service will have priority through the lane closure as required.
- Contractors will be milling old asphalt and prep for new asphalt.
- Contractors will put up all signs associated with this closure.
Aug. 19 - Aug. 26
- Road closed to thru traffic
- Culvert replacement will begin from Hwy 172 to East of MOUT Facility.
- Continued milling/paving.
- Detour is Hwy 172 to Sneads Ferry for Mainside access.
Aug. 27 - Sep. 20
- Road closed to thru traffic.
- Culvert replacement will begin from Sneads Ferry to West of MOUT Facility.
- Continued milling/paving.
- Detour is Hwy 172 to Sneads Ferry for Mainside access.
Sep. 23 - Oct. 11
- Road closed to thru traffic
- Final culvert work and paving will begin from Hwy 172 to East of MOUT Facility.
The map above depicts what motorists can expect in the coming months.