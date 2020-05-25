MARADMIN 285/30 details PCS tier system

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Placido Sanchez, staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Personal Property Branch, Distribution Management Office (DMO), Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton, assists a customer with his PCS at DMO on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, April 16. Transitioning service members go to DMO to receive services such as shipment, receipt, pickup, delivery and storage of all personal property.