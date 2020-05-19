Marine Corps Southern Command achieves fielding decision after ‘herculean’ effort

U.S. Marine Sgt. Johnathon Merten, a radio operator with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a radio check during a long distance, high-frequency communications training event held on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13. This training between 1st MarDiv and 3rd Marine Division allowed both units to train in HF communications over the Pacific ocean. The training helps the units maintain a low electromagnetic signature which allows for distributed operations without detection in the operating environment.