MCSC fields upgraded tablet-based technology

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1 relay information through the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Common Handheld during a platoon-supported attack range at Giskas, Norway, Aug. 7, 2018. The MCH enables Marines to relay messages and locations to other users in a manner similar to text messaging. The tablet’s capabilities will augment previous methods of radio contact, allowing quieter and more efficient long-distance communication.