U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James L. Robertson, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, poses for a photo on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 8. Sergeant Major James L. Robertson came face-to-face with his passion for the Marine Corps about 35 years ago, during his school’s family career day. Robertson took over as the MCAS Cherry Point sergeant major Dec. 5, 2020, during a relief and appointment ceremony.