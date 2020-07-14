Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271) heavy equipment operators began clearing vegetation on 10 acres of land to build an engineer training area at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 21, 2020. The training area dubbed “Workhorse,” will be used for small field operations and other projects for heavy equipment operators. Traditionally, MWSS-271 and other units at MCAS Cherry Point have had to travel to Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina — about a 45-mile round trip — to conduct training. The construction is still in its infancy and is anticipated to continue until the second week of August 2020.
MWSS-271 Makes Way for Engineer Training
