Hundreds of Marines and Sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 kicked off Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise (MPFEX) 20 at several locations across the globe, Feb. 7.
During MPFEX 20, II MEF Forward will command and control the MPF offload of the USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010) at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, while operating as a rapidly deployable temporary command element from the U.S. 6th Fleet headquarters in Naples, Italy.
To gain proficiency directing offload and logistical operations and at demonstrating command and control from geographically disparate locations, MPF ships are strategically positioned at sea with supplies including tanks, ammunition, food, hospital equipment, petroleum equipment and spare parts for rapid generation of forces ashore when needed.
“This exercise is an important opportunity to rehearse and demonstrate our ability to rapidly deploy and build combat power and it showcases the operational flexibility of the Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general, II MEF. “Together we provide a unique and indispensable warfighting capability to our nation. Events like MPFEX directly support the National Defense Strategy and enhance naval integration.”
This exercise further establishes II MEF Forward’s ability to operate with a cross-functional team under 6th Fleet, sustaining and maintaining naval integration.
“To deter, we have to be relevant with our maritime component partners, as well as joint and coalition partners,” Beaudreault said. “We are demonstrating relevant capability by executing offload operations while conducting networked command and control of this exercise with multiple nodes in the U.S. tied in with Europe-based Navy partners both afloat and ashore. This is an outstanding exercise that contributes to comprehensive warfighting readiness and it is an exercise our Marines and Sailors are motivated to participate in.”
The 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez has been carrying its current cargo for the past three years after its use in the NATO exercise Trident Juncture in Norway. Among the cargo being offloaded there are over 400 mobile assets, vehicles and 400 containers.
“MPFEX 20 gives the ESG another opportunity to integrate with our Marine counterparts,” said Rear Adm. John B. Mustin, ESG 2 commander. “The ESG is operationalizing, and this exercise is building upon the momentum that our staffs gained during last fall’s Trident Jupiter exercise. Our Sailors and Marines will get through the reps and sets as we conduct this MPF offload, and the net result will be a lot of training conducted. On a larger scale, this signifies the ESG providing support to II MEF Forward as it executes command and control from afar.”
More than 700 Marines and Sailors are participating in the Jacksonville, Florida, portion of the exercise and conducting the MPF offload. Concurrently, Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group will run a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation based out of Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, to test their abilities at establishing a logistics command element headquarters, support food service operations and conduct logistics operations in a field environment.