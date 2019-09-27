Construction for a new outdoor infantry immersion trainer (O-IIT) is beginning this month next to the Mobile Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training complex off Lyman Road on Camp Lejeune.
The eight-acre complex will support training for platoon-sized units and will consist of 89 one and two-story buildings, roads capable of supporting tactical vehicle traffic and reinforced roof structures for fast-roping inserts.
“The planned prospective is going to be a third world non-country specific environment,”
said Tim Seamon, range development officer for Camp Lejeune’s Range and Training Area Management Division.
Camp Lejeune currently has an indoor IIT, and the new O-IIT will provide II Marine Expeditionary Force units with scenario based realistic training, creating a fully immersive environment using atmospherics such as country specific role players, pyrotechnics, subject matter experts, sound and smell generators.
“The O-IIT is co-located with our other MOUT training complex facility to add to its training value as a platoon objective in a larger company-to-battalion-sized MOUT training exercise,” Seamon said.
Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021, the new O-IIT will enable Marines to train to the highest standard in order to succeed in combat to win this nation’s battles.