Popular training program increases Marine survivability

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, escapes from a Modular Amphibious Egress Trainer (MAET) during underwater egress training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer facility, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19. The MAET systems at MCB Camp Pendleton are able to simulate the CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter and the MV-22 Osprey, and provide Marines with the training necessary to escape from a submerged aircraft safely.