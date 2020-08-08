Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion (2d CEB), 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV) continued construction of a fire-and-maneuver range on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 27.
Range G-6 was modified by 2d CEB to allow for train- ing in advanced company-level offensive and defensive operations, such as assaulting an enemy position or defending a newly captured area - scenarios previously not possible on Camp Lejeune.
“Prior to this reconstruction, the range only allowed one way to operate,” said CWO5 Joshua Smith, the gunner of 2d MARDIV. “After construction, this range will allow unit commanders to use multiple ranges alongside G-6 while giv- ing the units the ability to employ all the weapons systems of an infantry company or battalion.”
2nd MARDIV decided to repurpose range G-6 to give Marines a closer version of ranges available to them at Ma- rine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Califor- nia.
Smith added that the ability to provide a unique training experience was a big part in creating the plans for the modification of range G-6.
“The Marines here on Camp Lejeune are very limited when it comes to training,” said GySgt. Jonathan Hill, the heavy equipment chief for 2nd CEB. “Instead of having Marines travel all the way across the country to do training at Twentynine Palms, we’ll have something right here on Camp Lejeune.” Smith went on to say that the project is vital to the mission success of the Marine Corps.
“This range will provide a new way Marines will be able to train for combat,” said Smith. “The training this range will provide is only limited by our imagination.”
Construction of the range is scheduled to be complete by the end of December 2020.