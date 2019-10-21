In 1988, Red Ribbon Week was proclaimed by U.S. Congress to show intolerance for drugs in schools, work places and communities. Red Ribbon week is held annually from Oct. 23-31.
According to Barbara Russell, drug demand reduction coordinator for the Substance Abuse Program (SAP) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Red Ribbon Week commemorates the ultimate sacrifice made by Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent who had served in the Marine Corps.
Camarena worked undercover in Mexico investigating a drug cartel. The investigation Camarena was part of led to the discovery of an $8 billion marijuana manufacturing operation in Mexico. The cartel sought revenge, and on Feb. 7, 1985, Camarena and his pilot, were both tortured and murdered.
To honor these men, the red ribbon is worn each October to bring awareness to alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention. The SAP promotes Red Ribbon Week to educate others about drug use.
“We’ve always led with ‘Kiki’ and his story, but also highlighting the fact that DEA agents are sacrificing. They’re still out there doing the fight,” Russell said. “So the Red Ribbon Campaign Week will always be based on what happened with [Camarena], but also trying to highlight the fact there is still a lot of drug use out there, still illicit, with a lot of different agencies fighting it to include the DEA. It’s just a week of awareness.”
According to Jose Bernal, a drug demand reduction specialist for the SAP, Red Ribbon week is the nation’s largest campaign in the United States with approximately 80 million participants each year.
“[The campaign] is a central point for the largest and longest running prevention and awareness campaign geared at drug use and drug abuse,” Russell said.
The campaign is being highlighted in countries outside of the United States that have drug and drug violence issues.
“[The Enrique S. Camarena Educational Foundation] is trying to make it a global campaign,” Bernal said. “They are going to talk in places where you would imagine drug use is very prevalent. They’re trying to talk to the kids because the kids are the future.”
According to Russell, the SAP conducts different events each year, but they share awareness and information with local schools so students are armed with the tools needed to help them grow up safe, healthy and drug free. For example, Bitz Intermediate School is having a Red Ribbon Week Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 to promote awareness by events like superhero and tie dye day.
“[Camarena foundation] is part of Red Ribbon Week, they go out and talk to schools,” Bernal said. “They touch on [Camarena’s] legacy, but then they go further into why substance abuse is bad.”
For more information on Red Ribbon Week, contact the SAP at (910) 451-2865 for MCB Camp Lejeune and (910) 449-5249 for Marine Corps Air Station New River.