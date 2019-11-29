U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Briana Kemp, left, and Cpl. Tiana Kemp, both supply administration specialists with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photograph at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 8. The Kemp twins participated in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 1-20 together. MWX was 2nd Marine Division’s largest unscripted, force-on-force, exercise in several decades.