U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tiana Kemp and Lance Cpl. Briana Kemp, both supply administration specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, are twins who enlisted in the Marine Corps in February, 2018.
The girls have always had a strong bond; even growing up they wore similar clothes and liked similar things. As children they were inseparable. They will even finish each other’s sentences, and they tease each other constantly.
“Your twin is your best friend that you were born with,” said Briana.
Even though the twins enlisted together, they did not expect to get the same military occupational specialty (MOS).
“What was funny was we picked our MOSs separately, but we chose the same first three choices,” Tiana said.
They enlisted in the buddy program, so the girls went through boot camp, Marine Combat Training and MOS school together.
The buddy program only guarantees keeping potential Marines together at boot camp and then Marine Combat Training. They were shocked when they both got stationed with CLR 2. Their family is just across the border in South Carolina, so the twins get to be with family often.
Besides being stationed together, the Kemp twins are also roommates. Tiana considers herself the motherly of the two and is constantly telling Briana to pick her things up.
“You know, twins feel each other,” Briana said. “I’ll get annoyed because we are arguing. She’ll get annoyed, and then we will just keep arguing and it doesn’t end.”
When the twins argue they know it is never serious.
“There is (a) big twin and little twin (dynamic), so you can always tell there are certain things that the little twin does that the big twin doesn’t do,” said Briana. “I will act like a baby around her and you can tell that she is the big twin.”
Tiana says she will naturally nag Briana because Tiana is one minute older.
The Kemp twins traveled to Twentynine Palms for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 1-20. During MWX, the twins served as supply clerks. Tiana believes that during the exercise people rely on them as a team.
“We are kind of running everything, she and I, and everybody really depends on us to be on top of everything,” Tiana said. “If anyone has questions they ask us.”
Their collocation during the exercise made it easier to bounce ideas off each other.
“I know if I don’t know it, she will,” Briana said.
As the twins move forward in their Marine Corps career, they hope to have more opportunities like MWX 1-20 to work together. Tiana is looking forward to a deployment at the beginning of next year, and both twins see 20 years in the Marine Corps in their future. Tiana says she could see herself commissioning while Briana wants to stay enlisted.