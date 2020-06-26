Maj. Blake Hudgins, the operations officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, briefs task force leaders during a virtual team meeting at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2020. The SPMAGTF-SC is preparing to deploy from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to the Latin America and Caribbean region where they will work and train alongside partner nation militaries, and also serve as a crisis response force. Hudgins is a native of Elberton, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin Larsen.)