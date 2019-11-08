U.S. Marine Pfc. Adam Lawson, left, youngest Marine present, shakes hands with Col. Mark Walter, right, the oldest Marine present, during the 244th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony at the Camp Pendleton Base Theater and Training Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov 5, 2019. The cake cutting ceremony is held each year to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday. The first piece is given to the guest of honor, the second to the oldest Marine present. As part of the ceremony, the oldest and youngest Marines present share a piece of cake, signifying the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young of the Marine Corps. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)