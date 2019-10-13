In 1775, the U.S.S. Hannah was commissioned to interdict British merchant ships. On Oct. 13 of that year, with the purchase of two vessels, the Continental Navy became the first incarnation of what is now the world’s premiere naval force.
From conflicts against the Barbary pirates to the success of island hopping in the Pacific Theater of WWII and into modern day elite strike teams, the Navy has always been a dominant fighting force. Boasting the third largest air force in the world, behind only the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, and the world’s largest combined battle fleet tonnage by many nautical miles, its resources and manpower help get American forces where they need to go and provide support when they get there.
Through humanitarian missions and support in times of crises, the fleet continues to strengthen international bonds and secure American allies alongside international partners.
Navy Corpsmen hold the distinction of providing medical support to Marines both domestically and abroad. When it comes to supporting the warfighter, their readiness and aptitude is surpassed only by their courage and commitment to service.
First U.S. President George Washington once stated, “It follows then as certain as that night succeeds the day, that without a decisive naval force we can do nothing definitive, and with it, everything honorable and glorious.” 244 years later, America’s Navy continues to uphold that lasting vision of honor and glory.
Semper fortis and happy birthday, Sailors.