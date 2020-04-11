It is well known that U.S. Marines are top-notch athletes. In its history, the Marine Corps has produced and refined some of the world’s best athletes. This list features just a small portion of some of the best athletes that have served in the Marine Corps.
Ted Williams: Williams was the last major leaguer to hit for over .400 in a season. He played all 19 seasons with the Boston Red Sox and flew over 30 combat missions during World War II and the Korean War.
Roberto Clemente: Clemente is a baseball icon and spent time on Camp Lejeune. He was the first Hispanic MLB player to win league MVP, earn World Series MVP and be elected into the Hall of Fame.
Leon Spinks: Spinks won a gold medal as a light heavyweight at the 1976 Montreal Olympics before defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978 to become an undisputed heavyweight champion.
Ken Norton: Norton won three All-Marine Heavyweight titles before turning pro and defeating Muhammad Ali in 1973.
Lee Trevino: Trevino served four years as a machine gunner before winning golf’s U.S. Open and Open Championship in 1971.
Rod Carew: Carew served six years in the reserve as a combat engineer and was selected to 18-straight MLB All-Star games.
Jamel Herring: Herring is the current WBO Junior Lightweight Champion. The 2012 Olympian spent nearly a decade around Camp Lejeune while active duty.
Mike Weaver: Weaver served in the Vietnam War prior to becoming the WBA’s Heavyweight Champion in 1980.
Mike Anderson: Anderson was discovered by a junior college coach at Camp Pendleton before becoming a Denver Bronco and being named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2001.
Tom Seaver: Seaver joined the reserve in 1962 and won 311 games for the New York Mets.
Art Donovan: Donovan, a World War II combat veteran, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who won back-to-back championships for the Baltimore Colts in the late 1950s.
Patty Berg: Berg, a founding member of the LPGA, volunteered for the service in 1942 and won a women’s golf record 15 majors.
Bob Mathias: Mathias won gold medals in the decathlon in the 1948 and 1952 Summer Olympics.
Gene Tunney: Tunney, known as “The Fighting Marine”, held the world heavyweight boxing title from 1926 to 1928.
Billy Mills: Mills was a first lieutenant in the reserve when he won gold in the 10k run at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Are there athletes who served in the Marine Corps that didn’t make the list, but should have? Message us on social media (Facebook: @camplejeuneglobe, Twitter and Instagram: @lejeuneglobe) or email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.