Paradise Point Golf Course takes appropriate measures to protect golfers
The sixth season of the Grand Slam Series at Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is officially underway after last weekend’s Bulldog Open. The tournament fielded 50 men and women competitors with an array of talent as everyone was steadfast to follow the current social distancing requirements.
“We followed the social distancing rules from the base and also the recommendations from the PGA of America and the Carolinas Golf Association to keep everyone safe during this time,” said John Johnson, head pro at Paradise Point.
The course has also limited the number of customers in the pro shop to just two at a time. Other procedural adjustments include raising the cup to eliminate touching the flag stick, allowing one cart per golfer, accessing the pro shop from the rear doors only and requiring face coverings while inside the shop, among other changes in line with public health and safety guidelines.
Though some golfers might have felt concerned over the virus, competitors were able to enjoy two days of golf knowing that protective measures have been put into place to keep everyone involved safe. Not only that, but the weather was prime and the course was lush.
“The golf course is in great shape,” Johnson said. “The superintendent and his crew made the golf course fair, but challenging for all players of all skill levels.”
The next Grand Slam Series event is the Globe & Anchor Championship scheduled for June 13-14. The Paradise Point Open (July 11-12) and the Base Championship (Aug. 22-23) will round out the first four majors of the season. The top three finishers, net or gross, from each flight receive a free invite to the final tournament of the 2020 Grand Slam Series, the Paradise Point Invitational, Sept. 26-27.
All Grand Slam events are stroke play, 36 holes, flighted and scored both by gross and net.
Paradise Point is also hosting the Old Glory Tournament, a two-man team event, during Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25. The team-based Red & White Tournament will be held June 6-7.
For more information on the Grand Slam Series and other tournaments at Paradise Point Golf Course, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/golf.
FLIGHT WINNERS:
Championship Flight: Ages 54 & under
Filipo Bartley (145, gross)
Beau Brown (135, net)
Senior Flight: Ages 55-64
Wayne Nelson (145, gross)
Joe Cram (148, net)
Super Senior Flight: Ages 65-74
Tony Ortega (153, gross)
Will Wilkinson (137, net)
Legends Flight: Ages 75 & up
Gil Richards (151, gross)
Terry Stevens (140, net)
Ladies Flight:
Robin Cram (159, gross)
Pattina Martina (141, net)