The past year was full of great sports feats for athletes from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Here’s a look back at some of the top Globe Sports moments from 2019.
February: Vrachnos wins state title
Lejeune senior George Vrachnos finished off his high school wrestling career with a 1A state title at 152 pounds, completing the season with a record of 45-7.
April: Sgt. Josh Medina takes bronze
Medina, an All-Marine wrestler, took bronze at the 2019 Pan-American Championships, April 18-21. Medina, who had never wrestled Greco-Roman style prior to joining the All-Marine Wrestling Team, is one of several Marines on the Puerto Rican National Team.
May: LHS boys win fifth-straight regional title
The LHS boys’ track and field team won three individual gold medals on their way to capturing their fifth-straight regional title. Karl Benson won the 1600-meter run, Kyle Baldwin won the pole vault and Nicholas Presley won the two-mile run. Baldwin earned silver at states in pole vault.
July: All-Marine women’s rugby team makes history
The All-Marine women’s rugby team won silver at the inaugural Armed Forces Championship, winning three of four matches in the round-robin style tournament that was held in Wilmington.
August: LHS football team wins first game since 2015
The LHS football team kicked off the 2019 season with a 62-0 win at home over Jones Senior, the program’s first win since 2015. Senior quarterback Darnell Collins accounted for five total touchdowns in the win.
September: Marines make World Wrestling Championships debut
All-Marine wrestlers Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz and Sgt. Raymond Bunker wrestled in their first-ever World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan on one of the sport’s biggest stages.
September: Watkins finishes 3rd at HITT Championship
After winning MCB Camp Lejeune’s High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Championship, 1st Lt. Tyler Watkins placed third among other installations’ preliminary winners at the HITT Championship at MCB Quantico.
November: LHS boys win fifth-straight regional title, again
Lejeune’s Nicholas Presley won silver medal honors, Tyler Shelton got sixth and Niklas Cooper finished ninth as the LHS boys won a fifth-straight regional cross country title.
October: Lejeune’s Lee wins conference’s top honor
For the second year in a row, Georgia Lee won the Coastal 8 Conference’s 1A singles title and the conference’s player of the year award. Lee dropped just one match to a conference opponent all season.
December: All-Marine wrestlers named Semper Fit Athletes of the Year
Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz and Sgt. Bunker capped off an impressive 2019 by sharing Semper Fit Athlete of the Year honors.