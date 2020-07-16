The MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports branch hosted a socially distanced Softball Points Derby for active duty military personnel at Harry Agganis Softball Stadium on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, July 7.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Cornelius hit a derby-best five home runs, worth four points each, in his 13-pitch at bat where points were earned based on where the ball was hit. The homers helped Cornelius tally 25 points and take the outright derby lead with five competitors left to hit, one of which was U.S. Navy HM2 Holden Roberts, a friend of Cornelius who play competitive softball together.
Roberts stepped into the box as the next to last batter, finishing with 27 points to claim first place overall and knock Cornelius down to second place. Crediting his success to “sheer luck” Roberts noted how nice it was to see a sports competition back on base again.
Similarly as pleased to participate in the derby, Cornelius saw it as a “small step forward” in building more camaraderie with service members through friendly competition.
The next socially distanced sports event for active duty personnel on Camp Lejeune will be a Field Goal Challenge at Liversedge Field on Monday, July 20 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The same challenge will be held July 22 at the AS-4000 Football Field on Marine Corps Air Station New River.
For more info or to register for the Field Goal Challenge visit the Camp Lejeune Sports Office at Goettge Memorial Field House or call (910) 451-2061.
Results:
1st: HM2 Holden Roberts (27 points)
2nd: Cpl. Cody Cornelius (25 points)
3rd: Staff Sgt. Luis Mendez (24 points)