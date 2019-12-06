For recovering service members, adaptive sports can be a difference maker.
Marines from Wounded Warrior Battalion - East (WWBn-E) attended the U.S. Air Force’s Warrior CARE Week at Joint Base Andrews, Nov. 15-23 as part of Warrior Care Month across the Department of Defense. CARE represents four of the Air Force’s Wounded Warrior support programs: Caregiver Support, Adaptive Sports and Ambassador Workshop, Recovering Airman Mentorship Program and Resiliency Programming and Empowerment in Transition.
Sports are just one facet of the CARE approach, but they are a significant one. According to Liz Moseley, a sports specialist and track coach with WWBn-E, adaptive sports can have major impacts on recovering service members’ lives.
“Depending on what their injury is, it could give them new ways to stay active and healthy,” Moseley said. “It can make them part of a team again. A lot of times they are missing that camaraderie.”
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Pritchett, a 2019 DoD Warrior Games participant and two-time attendee of CARE Week, has benefitted from the program.
“If I didn’t have the adaptive sports, I probably would have just sat home and sulked on my injuries or my complication of surgeries,” said Pritchett. “Because of the sports, I have remained positive, remained humble and continued to push myself athletically.”
When asked if sports were the most effective way for him to recover, Pritchett said yes.
Not only does Prichett’s experience in adaptive sports provide him with perspective and exercise, it gives him a sense of family and mentorship.
“It almost brings me back to being in the fleet, being amongst Marines, helping my junior Marines or helping my peers do what needs to be done,” Pritchett said. “Now, I am helping other warriors, other athletes, accomplish their goals and missions.”
Recovering Marines across the Marine Corps are training for next year’s Marine Corps Trials, where they will compete for a chance to make the Marine Corps’ Warrior Games roster. The 2020 Warrior Games will be hosted by the Marine Corps in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21-28.