Four All-Marine wrestlers won medals at the Puerto Rican Nationals, Dec. 7. Sgt. Josh Medina, Cpl. German Diaz and Lance Cpl. Marciano Ali all won gold and Lance Cpl. Miranda Guzman got silver in the one-day tournament held in Cidra, Puerto Rico.
Medina, Diaz and Ali now get to represent Puerto Rico at various tournaments, including the 2020 Olympic qualifier that will be held in Canada in March.
For Medina and Diaz, the opportunity to represent the Marine Corps and Puerto Rico in wrestling is like a dream come true.
“The program is outstanding,” said Medina, who got bronze at this year’s Pan American Championships. “Not only am I a better wrestler in general, but I am a better leader, I’m a better father and that’s all thanks to the great leadership and the guys that are in this room with us every single day grinding it out.”
“Being on this team is an honor,” Diaz said, who has won the Puerto Rican Nationals nearly a dozen times. “It is a place where you can accomplish your goals.”
Other members of the All-Marine Wrestling Team will be back in action Dec. 20-22 at the U.S. Nationals in Fort Worth, Texas. The top five finishers at the nationals will earn a spot in the Olympic Trials at Penn State University, April 4-5.