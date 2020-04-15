2020 Armed Forces Championships for seven sports in jeopardy due to COVID-19
U.S. Armed Forces Sports announced on April 10 that all Armed Forces Sports Championships and events are canceled through Sept. 30, 2020 due to COVID-19. Sports affected by the decision from the Armed Forces Sports Council include soccer, basketball, triathlon, golf, bowling, softball and rugby.
“Events occurring after Oct. 1 shall be tentatively scheduled contingent on future developments related to COVID-19,” U.S. Armed Forces Sports said in the statement.
U.S. Armed Forces Sports Secretariat Steven Dinote said that they are assessing the situation “on a week-by-week basis” and are considering holding some of the canceled events after Oct. 1, if possible.
As of April 15, the Armed Forces Marathon at the Marine Corps Marathon in the nation’s capital is scheduled for Oct. 23-26. The International Military Sports Council (CISM) has also postponed events, including World Military Championships, through August.
For more information, visit https://armedforcessports.defense.gov.