For the first time since 2015, the Navy Midshipmen are the champions of America’s Game.
Senior quarterback Malcolm Perry ran for over 300 yards and scored two touchdowns in the 31-7 victory over the Black Knights from West Point. In the win, Perry became Navy’s all-time single-season total offense leader and the academy’s single-season rushing leader.
When considering the rich history of the Army-Navy game, Perry’s performance will be remembered as legendary.
“When you are at the Naval Academy, you live and breathe ‘Beat Army,’” said Rob Skrotsky, president of the Naval Academy Alumni Association’s Eastern NC Chapter, who gathered with other Navy graduates and fans to watch the game at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River. “That is your logo, your theme song (and) your fight song all year long, every year. It doesn’t change. You live for this game.”
The first Army-Navy game was held at West Point in 1890 and won by Navy, 24-0. Now, the game has evolved into an American spectacle of both athletics and patriotism. The prestige that goes along with the rivalry is unmatched.
The first use of instant replay on television in America was in the 1963 Army-Navy game, and the first football helmet was worn by a Navy player in the rivalry. The President of the United States often attends the game, giving it a feeling of being about more than just football. The Army-Navy game is about tradition, honor, pride and nation.