Sport: Running and Triathlon
Quick Facts:
- NASM Certified Personal Trainer & Performance Enhancement Specialist
- Endurance Sports & Distance Running Coach
- Helps coach Lejeune High School cross country and track athletes
- 1st overall female in 2019 Hope for the Warriors Half Marathon
- Has ran the Boston Marathon and the Marine Corps Marathon
Q: WHAT IS THE KEY TO MAINTAINING A FAST PACE DURING A LONG DISTANCE RACE?
A: It’s more mental than anything. You kind of get into a rhythm and you keep the rhythm, like if you are a musician. You breathe with it. You run with it in your mind.
Q: WHAT PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF?
A: My biggest personal achievement is really just being able to enjoy competition and being able to celebrate other people when they’ve reached their accomplishments. Also, it’s going easier on myself and not getting upset if I’m not hitting the pace that I want to and not being afraid of it.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE OR MOST MEMORABLE RUN YOU’VE DONE?
A: I love the Ainsley’s Angels Race. It is such a feel-good race. The feel is so cool, just seeing those riders in their chariots and the Lejeune Marine Corps JROTC boys run with them. It’s such a great experience.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF THE TYPICAL MISTAKES YOU SEE PEOPLE MAKING WHEN FITNESS TRAINING?
A: Over training. It’s really easy to either get wrapped in numbers or get wrapped up in working hard and start pushing yourself too much and not allowing rest to be a part of the plan.
Q: IS MENTALITY THE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF IMPROVING YOUR PHYSICAL FITNESS?
A: Definitely. I personally think it’s mental, because somebody can be talented and everything physically is there, but if they beat themselves up mentally or they let a race affect their performance, that can slow a time down or even cause injury.
Q: WHAT IS IT ABOUT RUNNING, ESPECIALLY LONG DISTANCES, THAT REALLY APPEALS TO YOU?
A: When I started running I realized that I felt great when I ran. When I’m running I feel free.
Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS?
A: I just want to encourage people to keep working and training. What we are going through right now is temporary. We don’t know when racing is going to be back, but it will. Don’t give up.
