Sport: Basketball
School: White Oak High
Class: Senior
Quick Facts:
• Averaged 15 points per game
• Led team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game
• Led White Oak to a second place finish in the Coastal 3A Conference
• Helped the Vikings earn the #13 seed in the 3A East Region
• Has signed to play at Georgia Southwestern State University
Q: WHAT HAS BEEN CLICKING FOR YOU INDIVIDUALLY AND AS A TEAM THIS SEASON?
A: Individually, I think I am allowing myself to push past my limits or what used to be my limits. As a team, we are allowing each other to push each other to be the best players that we can be out on the court. The teamwork is really there. The communication is really there. Everything is kind of gelling together.
Q: WHAT IS IT LIKE PLAYING FOR COACH LAUSTERER?
A: I have known Coach Lausterer since the summer of my seventh grade year. She has had a very serious impact on my life not just as a player or as an athlete, but as a person I could come to, talk to (and) feel secure around. Playing for her, it makes you feel like the sky is the limit for you.
Q: WHAT TYPE OF BASKETBALL PLAYER ARE YOU? WHAT IS YOUR STRONG SUIT?
A: I think my strong suit is being able to follow directions mostly. If a coach tells me to drive into the paint, I will start driving into the paint. I use my knowledge of the game as my strongest suit.
Q: WHAT DOES BASKETBALL MEAN TO YOU?
A: I live, breathe, sleep and eat basketball. If I am not at work, if I am not at school, I am either in the gym or I am in some part of the house dribbling a basketball, shooting a basketball. I guess you could say it’s a stress reliever … Basketball is a way that I relieve everything that I am holding inside. I think it is probably what has built me as a person.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.
(Nominations must have connections to the local military community.)