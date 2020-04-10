Sport: Powerlifting
Quick Facts:
- Nationally ranked powerlifter
- Has lifted competitively for four years
- Is the assistant director at Heroes Manor 2, a child development center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
Q: HOW DID YOU GET INTO POWERLIFTING?
A: I had just tried losing weight, I started eating clean and I thought that I wanted to start doing bodybuilding competitions. I went to the Arnold (Sports Festival), and I went to watch a powerlifting meet. I actually saw women doing it and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh. I want to do this.’ So I started to research things and figure out how their training is. Then I started to love that it was more based on what your body could do than looks.
Q: COULD YOU TALK A BIT ABOUT YOUR MISSION IN THE SPORT?
A: A lot of women that you’ll talk to in powerlifting have overcome eating disorders, domestic violence situations, sexual abuse (and) things like that …. A lot of times you’ll see, especially in young teenagers, girls that are already at risk to become victims to these situations just based on self esteem (and) their confidence ... So my ultimate dream is to be able to work with these girls who may already be at risk so that they are able to find themselves in the strength sport and to build the self confidence that they normally wouldn’t have through a strength sport.
Q: WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR POWERLIFTING CAREER?
A: Last year I totaled 1,000 pounds (through one-rep maxes in bench press, deadlift and squat).
Q: IS THERE A CERTAIN MOTTO THAT GETS YOU THROUGH HARD TIMES?
A: Don’t quit.
