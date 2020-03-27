Sport: Rugby
Team: Fear the Maniacs
MOS: 7565 (Helicopter pilot)
Quick Facts:
- Schenectady, New York native
- Has served in the Marine Corps since 2011
- Helped the All-Marine women’s rugby team earn silver at the inaugural Armed Forces Championship last summer
- Has played rugby since 2005
Q: HOW DID YOU START PLAYING RUGBY?
A: In college I ran into somebody the first week of school. I saw they had a rugby shirt on and I asked. I went out to one practice, and I knew that it was the sport for me. I had played soccer and ran track all through high school, but as soon as I started playing rugby it was definitely the right fit.
Q: WHAT IS THE BIG APPEAL OF RUGBY?
A: I’d say the camaraderie and just being able to be aggressive and smash people on the field. That’s definitely a big draw. The camaraderie is definitely a big part of it, too. You go head-to-head with the opposing team, and then afterwards you go grab some food and a drink with them, so that’s a big part of it as well - just the overall rugby culture.
Q: WHAT KIND OF RUGBY PLAYER ARE YOU?
A: An aggressive leader.
Q: DO YOU WATCH RUGBY ON TV OR FOLLOW ANY LEAGUES?
A: I watch Six Nations when I have access to it, and I definitely watch the Olympics. I haven’t had the opportunity to watch any of the Major League Rugby, but I know that it’s growing and I hope it continues to grow.
Q: DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE PLAYER OR ANY YOU LOOK UP TO?
A: U.S. players, Jillion Potter. She played in the last Olympics. I played against her in college, and I had the opportunity to play with her out in Colorado at Glendale. So she is definitely an inspiration ... International players, probably the French’s Sebastien Chabal. He is just kind of a beast (and) hard-hitting.
