Quick facts:
• A senior in her fourth year at LHS
• Has gone 8-4 at #2 singles for the Devil Pups so far this season
• Was a member of last year’s regional runners up team
Q&A:
Q: WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT PLAYING SPORTS?
A: I like playing tennis with Georgia Lee a lot in doubles. We are buddies on the court. Also, the time when we won regional runners up in 2018 (is memorable).
Q: WHAT IS IT ABOUT GEORGIA’S PERSONALITY THAT CLICKS WITH YOURS?
A: She is really hard working, and I like to have fun, so I think when we play together it is a good match.
Q: WHAT ARE YOUR HOBBIES WHEN YOU AREN’T PLAYING TENNIS?
A: I swim on a club swim team. I like to make GoPro videos and run track.
Q: DO YOU HAVE AN INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE THAT YOU LIVE BY?
A: Be happy, I guess. My dog’s name is Happy. I just try to be happy.
Q: DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE SONG?
A: “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond
Q: IS TENNIS YOUR FAVORITE SPORT?
A: Yes, but I really like to swim, though. It’s hard to figure out which one’s the best.
