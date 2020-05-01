Sport: Basketball
School: Columbia College
Class: Junior
Quick Facts:
- All-Conference Defensive Team
- Conference Player of the Year nominee
- Graduated from Lejeune High in 2017
- Scored 1,000th point in 2019-20 season
- 1st Team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference
- Averaged 18.3 points and 10.6 rebounds last season
Q: HOW DID LEJEUNE PREPARE YOU FOR COLLEGE?
A: Teachers at Lejeune don’t baby you. We have higher expectations being a DODEA school … They had a lot of college prep courses, too. I was involved in a college prep course that helped me get ready for college as well. Then I had personal relationships with some of the teachers, and they would just give me personal life lessons.
Q: YOU HAD A GREAT JUNIOR SEASON AT COLUMBIA COLLEGE. WHAT WAS CLICKING FOR YOU?
A: I was in a slump my freshman and sophomore years at C.C. and I kind of just got over it in a sense. I was like ‘I got to start putting my all into where I am at currently and stop thinking about all the outside factors.’ Once I started really focusing on C.C., our basketball program and really being a better player that’s really what boosted everything. It was a huge jump in stats for me personally just from me being more focused on getting better, helping my team and improving myself.
Q: WHAT’S YOUR MINDSET HEADING INTO YOUR SENIOR SEASON AT COLUMBIA?
A: I just have my own personal goals. I feel like I’ve been very overlooked in a sense, especially after this year. I feel like I still have a lot of points to prove, and I’ve got a lot of goals towards awards and just personal stats, because I feel like my team is overlooked and I want to speak for them. So I have a role for our team to give my school a name as well as myself a name, because I still feel like we don’t have that.
Q: WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER COLLEGE?
A: I am not so sure. I have a lot of aspirations. I am in school for criminal justice right now, but I don’t feel like I’m going to go down that track because I like to be around kids, and I really like to be around athletics. I really want to involve myself in basketball, whether it’s playing overseas or coaching.
Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS?
A: It’s hard to come out of Lejeune (as an athlete) I feel like, but if you have that talent and you have the motivation you’ll get somewhere athletics wise if you just work for it.
