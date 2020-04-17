Sport: Basketball
School: Brewster Middle
Grade: 8th
Quick Facts:
- Made BucketReel.com’s North Carolina class of 2024 Middle School Watchlist
- Competed at Prep Hoops NC’s FAB 40 Middle School Camp
- Competed at the Elite Exposure FAB 50 Middle School Camp
- Invited to North Carolina’s 2020 High School Basketball All-American Showcase in Greensboro
Q: WHEN DID YOU START GETTING RECOGNIZED AS AN UP-AND-COMING PLAYER?
A: Last year when I started playing AAU for the East Coast All-Stars, and I started going to all these big tournaments.
Q: WHAT KIND OF PLAYER ARE YOU ON THE FLOOR?
A: I’m a scorer and a floor general.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR BASKETBALL GOALS FOR THE NEAR FUTURE?
A: I want to make varsity my freshman year and make all-conference my freshman year.
Q: IS THERE A PLAYER YOU MODEL YOUR GAME AFTER?
A: Ja Morant. He is my favorite player right now. I just like his work ethic. He went from being under the radar to being the (second) draft pick and one of the best rookies in the NBA.
Q: WHAT DO YOU WANT COLLEGE COACHES TO SEE IN YOUR GAME?
A: That I can score and open up to my teammates so they can score, and I can make my teammates better.
Q: WHAT DO YOU THINK SETS YOU APART FROM OTHER PLAYERS YOUR AGE?
A: The edge I have and the grit. One of my other favorite players is Kobe Bryant, and I like to say that I have the Mamba Mentality.
Q: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE BASKETBALL COMMUNITY AROUND JACKSONVILLE AND THE QUALITY OF PLAYERS IN THIS AREA?
A: We have probably some of the best talent ... (I wish) more coaches and recruiters could see what we have here and see the talent, the work ethic (and what) all these kids are putting in to get better and make their dreams come true … It’s different.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com. (Nominations must have connections to the local military community.)