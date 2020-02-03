Sport: Track
School: Lejeune High
Class: Junior
Quick Facts:
• First-ever LHS female to qualify for indoor track state championships
• Qualified for state by clearing 8-feet in the pole vault in December
• Also competes in the 4x400-meter relay and the 1000-meter run
• Self-described perfectionist
• Began pole vaulting her freshman year
Q: HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE THE FIRST LHS FEMALE TO QUALIFY FOR THE INDOOR TRACK STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS?
A: It’s really exciting. It also pushes me to try and get the rest of the girls to get to where I am too, so we can all go to state together.
Q: WHAT IS THE KEY TO BEING A GOOD POLE VAULTER?
A: You have to want to do it, because there is so much technicality to it. You can learn all of those things, but you aren’t going to learn it if you don’t want to do it.
Q: WHAT DOES COACH BALDWIN DO THAT HELPS YOU WITH THE POLE VAULT?
A: She likes to break down our jumps into individual pieces. She will record us and then she will tell us what exactly we need to work on piece by piece, and that really works for me.
Q: HOW IS THE SEASON GOING FOR YOU SO FAR?
A: It’s really great. It is winter track, so it’s always tougher to stay motivated and to perform what you think you can perform, but I think our team is really strong and close-knit, so we are working through it together. It’s fun.
Q: WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT PARTICIPATING IN THE TRACK PROGRAM?
A: I really like the people, the coaches and the family we create.
Q: WHERE IS YOUR FAVORITE PLACE THAT YOU’VE LIVED?
A: I loved College Station, Texas.
Q: DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WANT TO DO AFTER HIGH SCHOOL?
A: I want to go to med school.
