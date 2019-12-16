Athlete of the Week: Ethan Skillings

Sport: Wrestling
School: Lejeune High
Class: Senior
Quick facts:
• Wrestles in the 160 pound weight class
• Also plays football and baseball
• LHS football’s 2019 offensive player of the year
• All-Coastal 8 Conference selection (offense)
Q&A:
Q: HOW MOTIVATED ARE YOU TO MAKE THIS YEAR A BIG ONE?
A: I’m so ready. I’ve seen myself progress. Sophomore year I only won one time. Last year I was two wins away from states, so this year I am hoping to make states.
Q: WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE TO MAKE STATES?
A: I am going to have to put in a lot of work in practice, but also out of practice. These weight lifting sessions during practice I’m going to have to do more of.
Q: DO YOU BRING YOUR FOOTBALL MENTALITY TO THE WRESTLING MAT?
A: Yes, I bring that same intensity to every sport I do – wrestling, football and baseball.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SPORT?
A: I like wrestling the best, even though I’ve only played it for three years. I feel like it’s my best sport.
Q: WHAT IS SO FUN ABOUT WRESTLING?
A: That feeling when you get your hand raised after every [win]. You get a shock through you or an energy through you.
Q: WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL?
A: After high school, I want to study sports medicine or go into the Navy.