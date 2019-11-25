Sport: Swimming
School: Jacksonville High School
Class: Junior
Quick facts:
• Has swam for the East Carolina Aquatics (ECA) club team for nearly two years
• Placed 8th in the 100-yard backstroke championship final at the Southeastern Classic, Nov. 17
• Also runs cross country
Q&A:
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT SWIMMING?
A: It gets me in great shape. It’s like a stress reliever. It gives me a confidence boost and gives me something to look forward to.
Q: WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO FOR A CAREER?
A: Something nursing or health science related.
Q: ARE THERE ANY PROFESSIONAL SWIMMERS THAT YOU LOOK UP TO?
A: Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy.
Q: WHAT’S SOMETHING UNIQUE ABOUT YOUR PERSONALITY?
A: I’m a really good listener.
Q: WHAT ABOUT THE ECA TEAM HAS HELPED YOU IMPROVE AS A SWIMMER?
A: The coaches and [practicing] every day. Everyone here wants to do well. The practices are fun, but they are also hard and challenging.
Q: WHAT WOULD SOMEONE GET OUT OF JOINING THE ECA TEAM?
A: I think you’ll get a really good team environment. You get really good workouts, of course, but I think you’ll develop more friendships and you’ll develop more memories here.
