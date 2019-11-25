AotW
Photo by Calvin Shomaker

Sport: Swimming

School: Jacksonville High School

Class: Junior

Quick facts:

• Has swam for the East Carolina Aquatics (ECA) club team for nearly two years

• Placed 8th in the 100-yard backstroke championship final at the Southeastern Classic, Nov. 17

• Also runs cross country

Q&A:

Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT SWIMMING?

A: It gets me in great shape. It’s like a stress reliever. It gives me a confidence boost and gives me something to look forward to.

Q: WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO FOR A CAREER?

A: Something nursing or health science related.

Q: ARE THERE ANY PROFESSIONAL SWIMMERS THAT YOU LOOK UP TO?

A: Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy.

Q: WHAT’S SOMETHING UNIQUE ABOUT YOUR PERSONALITY?

A: I’m a really good listener.

Q: WHAT ABOUT THE ECA TEAM HAS HELPED YOU IMPROVE AS A SWIMMER?

A: The coaches and [practicing] every day. Everyone here wants to do well. The practices are fun, but they are also hard and challenging.

Q: WHAT WOULD SOMEONE GET OUT OF JOINING THE ECA TEAM?

A: I think you’ll get a really good team environment. You get really good workouts, of course, but I think you’ll develop more friendships and you’ll develop more memories here.

