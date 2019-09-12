Sport: Tennis
School: Lejeune High
Team rank: #1
Quick facts:
• A senior in her second season playing tennis for LHS.
• Has won her first four singles matches this season.
• Has won 48 games and lost only 9 games in her first four singles matches.
• Gave Croatan’s Maddie Tsirlis her first loss 6-4, 6-2 on Sept. 3.
• Finished the 2018 season among North Carolina’s top eight girls in 1A.
Q&A:
Q: WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT PLAYING SPORTS?
A: Finishing second in the 1A East Region as a team in 2018.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO DO WHEN YOU AREN’T PLAYING TENNIS?
A: I like playing soccer and running.
Q: DO YOU HAVE AN INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE THAT YOU LIVE BY?
A: Stay positive.
Q: DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE SONG OR MUSIC ARTIST?
A: I listen to pop music and hip-hop, but I don’t really have a favorite song.
Q: WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST?
A: Post Malone.
Q: IS TENNIS YOUR FAVORITE SPORT?
A: Yes, but I also really like soccer.
