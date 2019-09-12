G. Lee - Lejeune tennis

Georgia Lee, a Lejeune High School senior, hits a forehand during tennis practice at Brewster Middle School's tennis courts on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 29. 

 Photo by Calvin Shomaker

Sport: Tennis

School: Lejeune High

Team rank: #1

Quick facts:

• A senior in her second season playing tennis for LHS.

• Has won her first four singles matches this season.

• Has won 48 games and lost only 9 games in her first four singles matches.

• Gave Croatan’s Maddie Tsirlis her first loss 6-4, 6-2 on Sept. 3.

• Finished the 2018 season among North Carolina’s top eight girls in 1A.

Q&A:

Q: WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT PLAYING SPORTS?

A: Finishing second in the 1A East Region as a team in 2018.

Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO DO WHEN YOU AREN’T PLAYING TENNIS?

A: I like playing soccer and running.

Q: DO YOU HAVE AN INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE THAT YOU LIVE BY?

A: Stay positive.

Q: DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE SONG OR MUSIC ARTIST?

A: I listen to pop music and hip-hop, but I don’t really have a favorite song.

Q: WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST?

A: Post Malone.

Q: IS TENNIS YOUR FAVORITE SPORT?

A: Yes, but I also really like soccer.

