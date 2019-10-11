Sport: High Intensity Tactical Training
Quick Facts:
• Marine Corps Air Station New River’s HITT Champion
• Was given the Motivational Award at the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Championship at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Sept. 12 for pushing and motivating her fellow competitors
• Individual material readiness list asset manager with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 29
• Born in Haiti; raised in Queens, New York
• Joined the Marine Corps in 2006
• Group fitness instructor
Q&A:
Q: WHAT WAS IT LIKE COMPETING AT YOUR FIRST HITT CHAMPIONSHIP?
A: It was an awesome experience. I was so blessed to be a part of it, just to see the grit factor in the Marines around me was mind blowing.
Q: WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE PART OF COMPETING AT THE HITT CHAMPIONSHIP?
A: My favorite part was watching Marines do what Marines do. Everyone put out, and no one gave up on themselves. I also hit a new personal record on the deadlift (315 lbs). Now, I know for sure I can go heavier.
Q: WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO JOIN THE MARINE CORPS?
A: I believe that was God's plan for my life, so I was lead to the recruiter's office by Him alone because the military was not on my radar growing up. Since He leads and I follow, the Marine Corps was my divine place of duty.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO DO FOR FUN?
A: I love being in ministry, spending time with my family and [working on my] physical fitness.
Q: DO YOU PLAN ON TRAINING FOR NEXT YEAR’S HITT CHAMPIONSHIP?
A: I definitely do, but I would also like to challenge all the Marines out there, especially the Junior Marines who don't think they can do it. Get up, go train and push me out of the running.
