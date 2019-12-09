Sport: Wrestling
School: Richlands High
Class: Senior
Quick facts:
• Won Dixon Bulldog Invitational at 132 lbs., Nov. 23
• Won Swansboro Dirty Bird Invitational, Nov. 27
• Also plays soccer and baseball
• Attended Lejeune High School his freshman year
• Placed 2nd at last year’s regional
Q&A:
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT WRESTLING?
A: It’s an individual sport, and you are able to do everything by yourself. You only need to depend on yourself, and the work that you put in is (proportional to) the amount of accomplishments you are going to get out of it.
Q: HOW GOOD IS THIS YEAR’S TEAM COMPARED TO PAST TEAMS?
A: We have a very deep team this year. We have a lot more people than we’ve had before. I’m not saying we are the most skilled team, but we do have a lot of people on our roster to help fill in gaps that we weren’t able to fill in previous years.
Q: DO YOU THINK THE TEAM CAN COMPETE FOR THE CONFERENCE THIS SEASON?
A: I think we can compete for the conference. Our biggest problem is probably Croatan and Dixon, though.
Q: WHAT KIND OF WRESTLER ARE YOU?
A: I feel like I’m a very technical wrestler because most of the guys in my weight class are stronger than me, so I have to use my speed and technique to work around their strength.
Q: IS THERE A QUOTE OR A MOTTO THAT YOU KEEP IN MIND WHEN YOU COMPETE?
A: My coach at Lejeune always told me to have a winner’s mentality. Think that you’re the best no matter what.
