Sport: Basketball
School: Lejeune High
Class: Junior
Quick facts:
• Captain of the LHS basketball team
• Has played varsity all three years
• Has led the Devil Pups to a winning record this season
• Had 30 points and 13 rebounds in an overtime loss to Dixon, Jan. 28
• Averaging 24.2 points and 13.4 rebounds over his last five games
Q: WHAT WAS COACH MILLER’S MESSAGE TO THE TEAM AFTER THAT OVERTIME LOSS TO DIXON ON JAN. 28?
A: Just play as a team, play more defense, box out and move the ball around.
Q: WHAT HAS YOUR FOCUS BEEN THIS SEASON AS YOU TAKE ON THE LEADERSHIP ROLE?
A: Just getting the new guys involved and making sure they know what they’re doing since I’m the captain now, and to be a role model for the freshmen, sophomores and people that are new to our school.
Q: WHAT IS GOING TO BE THE KEY TO BEATING THESE GOOD TEAMS DOWN THE STRETCH?
A: Defense is important and boxing out, since we are a small team.
Q: IS THERE A BASKETBALL PLAYER THAT YOU MODEL YOUR GAME AFTER OR YOU LOOK UP TO?
A: Derrick Rose.
Q: WHAT DO YOU HOPE COLLEGE COACHES RECOGNIZE ABOUT YOUR GAME?
A: That I can play defense and I can rebound. I think I’m a good rebounder for my size.
Q: WHAT IS IT LIKE GOING TO LEJEUNE AND HAVING A DIFFERENT HIGH SCHOOL EXPERIENCE THAN MOST OF YOUR OPPONENTS?
A: It’s kind of different because we have a lot of guys that move around. A lot of key guys moved out of state or just went to a different school, but I like it here. I have a good coach, good teachers and a good principal.
