Sport: Swimming
School: Brewster Middle
Grade: 6th
Quick facts:
• Member of the East Carolina Aquatics (ECA) swim team
• Has lived in Okinawa and Quantico
• Favorite strokes are backstroke and breaststroke
Q: HOW DO YOU LIKE IT HERE AT CAMP LEJEUNE?
A: I love it here. It’s so much fun. I loving going to the beach and participating in ECA. I think it’s one of the best swim groups I’ve been in.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT SWIMMING?
A: Swimming is when I tune myself out from school. I just focus on getting to the wall, going back and what I need to do. Swimming has taught me a life lesson that if you do something you really love, it can change who you are.
Q: HOW HAS COACH JODIE HELPED YOU IMPROVE AS A SWIMMER?
A: She has improved me a lot on my butterfly with my arms and kick. She is a really good coach for technique.
Q: HAVE YOU ACCOMPLISHED ANYTHING IN SWIMMING THAT YOU’RE PROUD OF?
A: Swimming 283 laps freestyle in two hours during our swim-a-thon.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR GOALS FOR THE FUTURE?
A: I want to swim for the Florida Gators, and I want to try to make it to the Olympics. After college, I want to work for Disney as an imagineer.
Q: ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT TO SAY ABOUT PARTICIPATING IN ECA?
A: I really have enjoyed ECA for all the hard work that they’ve pushed to get out of me. I’ve met so many friends. The coaches are really great. They have made me a better person, and I feel like their coaching gets me more focused on school.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.