Sport: Track
School: Lejeune High
Class: Freshman
Quick facts:
• Set school record in 55-meter hurdles and 55-meter dash in first two meets
• Also runs cross country
• Comes from a long line of sprinters in the family
• Listens to all genres of music, mostly old school music
• Has lived in California, New York, Hawaii and Japan
Q&A:
Q: HOW ARE THINGS GOING FOR YOU AT LEJEUNE SO FAR?
A: It’s good. I enjoy the school. They have a lot of good programs, and the track program is very good as well.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT THE LHS TRACK PROGRAM?
A: I like our coaches. They are very supportive. They are always there for you if you have any questions, and the team is very supportive as well. This team consists of some of the smartest people in our school, so they are always there for you if you need help with anything academic.
Q: HOW DOES IT FEEL TO ALREADY HAVE TWO SCHOOL RECORDS?
A: I was very surprised, but I know I can only get better from here, so I know I just have to keep pushing and keep beating my records.
Q: WHERE IS YOUR FAVORITE PLACE YOU’VE LIVED?
A: Okinawa, for sure. My mom is from there, so half my family lived there. I just love the food, the culture and the people.
Q: DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOU’D LIKE TO DO AFTER HIGH SCHOOL?
A: I want to go to college and I want to be a nurse in the Navy.
Q: WHAT HAS IT BEEN LIKE MOVING A LOT AS A MILITARY CHILD?
A: It’s kind of difficult leaving your friends and family when you move to a different place. It’s also hard when you move overseas. The cultural difference is hard to get over, but once you get used to it, it is very good.
