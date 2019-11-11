Sport: Soccer
School: Swansboro High
Class: Senior
Quick facts:
• Father is a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel
• Mother was in the Navy
• Has played three years on varsity
• Plays for Onslow County Soccer Association
• Plans on majoring in computer science at N.C. State
Q&A:
Q: HOW HAS THE SEASON GONE SO FAR?
A: We didn’t have the best start. We played a bunch of hard teams. We were in every game, but we didn’t win a bunch. But we ended the season on a high note, getting back to .500 and getting second place in conference.
Q: WHAT IS IT LIKE HAVING A MARINE AS A FATHER; DO YOU THINK HE IS TOUGHER ON YOU?
A: He is a lot tougher on me in sports and grade wise.
Q: WHAT IS SOMETHING UNIQUE ABOUT YOU?
A: My favorite TV show is Survivor. My biggest dream is to go on the show one day.
Q: HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN SWANSBORO?
A: I lived here the first seven years of my life and then came back here to finish out high school, so 11 or 12 years.
Q: WHERE ALL HAVE YOU LIVED BESIDES NORTH CAROLINA?
A: I have lived in Germany, Virginia and New Orleans.
Q: WHAT DO YOU THINK IT IS GOING TO TAKE TO MAKE A DEEP PLAYOFF RUN?
A: We just have to play like we did today and we played in the second half of the season.
