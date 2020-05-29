Sport: Boxing
MOS: 0671, Data Systems Administrator
Quick Facts:
- G-3 with II MEF Headquarters
- Key West, Florida native by way of Jamaica
- Started boxing in December, 2019
- Won first-ever match by TKO in the first round
Q: HOW DID YOU BECOME A MARINE BOXER?
A: I was sitting in Coach Cline’s office at the ID Center waiting for him to come in. I was looking at all the pictures and the boxing gloves, and I felt motivated. When I joined the Marine Corps, I heard about all these sports and boxing was one that I really wanted to get into, but I didn’t know how. He said, ‘Why don’t you come to the gym sometime?’ I went, and I liked it.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT BOXING?
A: For me it’s physical and mental. It pushes me, and Coach gives us all the opportunities to be a leader. It challenges us. I love becoming stronger and feeling accomplishment within myself.
Q: WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTE A BOXER MUST HAVE?
A: Tenacity. Every day is a learning curve. You learn new techniques of defense and offense, new exercises, and when you get in a ring you have to be on your feet and be a quick thinker.
Q: WHAT ARE YOU TRAINING FOR?
A: I just want to be stronger and get hit less. I want to go out there knowing that I am doing it right and that I am going to come out on top.
Q: IS THERE A QUOTE OR A MOTTO THAT HELPS YOU THROUGH TOUGH TIMES?
A: You have to want it as much as you want to breathe.
Q: WHAT HAVE YOU BENEFITED MOST FROM BEING ON THE MARINE CORPS BOXING TEAM?
A: The opportunity and great mentorship. It’s great interacting with everyone from different sides of the Marine Corps and sharing that experience together as Marine Corps boxers.
NOTE: Lance Cpl. Thompson shared Athlete of the Week honors with teammate Lance Cpl. Liam Grogan.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com. Nominations must have connections to the local military community.