Sport: Boxing
MOS: 0311, Infantry Rifleman
Quick Facts:
- G-3 with Headquarters Division
- 2019 International Champion vs. British Royal Marines in Virginia Gauntlet at MCB Quantico
- Buffalo, New York native
- Has boxed for about six years
Q: HOW DID YOU BECOME A MARINE BOXER?
A: I was at a gym sparring and Coach Michael Cline took a look at me. I had a lot of things that needed to be worked out, and he took that and changed it. He took me from a good boxer and now is making me great.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT BOXING?
A: I like to compete. I am a competitive person. It’s a great sport, it keeps you in good shape and it’s fun.
Q: WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTE A BOXER MUST HAVE?
A: You have to be driven. You have to really want to motivate yourself, and you also need to be coachable.
Q: IS THERE A QUOTE OR MOTTO THAT HELPS YOU THROUGH TOUGH TIMES?
A: The strong get stronger and the weak get weaker.
Q: WHAT ARE YOU TRAINING FOR?
A: I like to be conditioned. I want to always be ready for a fight. I’m always training to support the Marine Corps. Whenever I step into that ring, I am representing the Marine Corps and I don’t want to let them down. When I put that USMC boxing shirt on and go into that ring, I’m not only fighting for myself but I’m fighting for the Marine Corps, my teammates and coach.
Q: WHAT HAVE YOU BENEFITED MOST FROM BEING ON THE MARINE CORPS BOXING TEAM?
A: I never thought I’d have this opportunity when I joined the Marine Corps. I kind of put boxing on the backburner, but once I got here I was grateful enough that the coach saw something that he liked. That international win was something I’ll probably never experience ever again. I’m thankful and blessed to have that opportunity that coach gave me.
NOTE: Lance Cpl. Grogan shared Athlete of the Week honors with teammate Lance Cpl. Anissia Thompson.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com. Nominations must have connections to the local military community.