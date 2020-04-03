Sport: Wrestling
Team: All-Marine
MOS: Fixed-Wing Aircraft Safety Equipment Mechanic (6287)
Quick Facts:
- Grew up in Brooklyn, New York
- Has served nearly four years in the Marine Corps
- Won bronze at the Pan-American Championships and Pan-American Olympic Qualifier in Canada in March
- Began wrestling as a high school freshman
Q: WHAT IS THE CAMARADERIE LIKE ON THE ALL-MARINE WRESTLING TEAM?
A: We are pretty close knit. A lot of us are like brothers, following our rank structure of course to the utmost, but we pretty much stand behind one another very tightly no matter where we are or where we are competing.
Q: WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT OF YOUR WRESTLING CAREER?
A: I would say the first opportunity that I got to compete in the Pan-American Wrestling Championships because it was such a huge learning curve when we went out to Argentina last year. It helped me to realize the potential that I could possibly accomplish as a wrestler and how much of a great support system I have with my team and my coaches.
Q: WHAT KIND OF WRESTLER ARE YOU ON THE MAT?
A: Hungry, motivated and I won’t stop until I accomplish my goal.
Q: ARE THERE ANY ATHLETES YOU LOOK UP TO?
A: Two of my teammates, mainly. Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz and Capt. Peyton Walsh.
Q: WHAT DO YOU ADMIRE ABOUT THEM?
A: Watching them go after it at every practice. They always go hard. They set a huge example for me when I first joined the team. I just love their pace, the way they push each other and the way they are constantly there for each other. When it comes to the mat, it’s nothing but business. They stay focused and they work on their craft one hundred percent of the time.
Q: WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS FOR THE FUTURE?
A: It really depends on how things go with the virus, but my goal still is to make the Olympics. I was really close (to qualifying) at Pan-Ams. It just made me that much hungrier.
