Logan
Photo by Calvin Shomaker

Sport: Wrestling

School: Dixon High

Class: Junior

Weight Class: 113 lbs.

Quick Facts:

• Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) tournament champion

• Qualified for state tourney by placing 2nd at the 2A East Regional, Feb. 15 (team took first)

• Finished fourth at the state tournament, Feb. 22

• Has wrestled on the North Carolina National Team

• Attended Navy Seals Wrestling Camp last summer

• Wants to wrestle at a military academy

Q: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR WRESTLING STYLE?

A: I like the neutral position, so I would say that I am a takedown artist. I just like the neutral position a lot. I feel like I flow there.

Q: WHY HAS DIXON WRESTLING BEEN SUCCESSFUL?

A: I think friendship has a big role to play in it. I think team chemistry is there most of the time.

Q: WHAT KIND OF COACH IS COACH BROTHERS?

A: He is a really good coach. He helps the team bond. I think having a coach that you can bond with and have a friendship with has a big part in the way you look at wrestling as a sport.

