Sport: Wrestling
School: Dixon High
Class: Junior
Weight Class: 113 lbs.
Quick Facts:
• Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) tournament champion
• Qualified for state tourney by placing 2nd at the 2A East Regional, Feb. 15 (team took first)
• Finished fourth at the state tournament, Feb. 22
• Has wrestled on the North Carolina National Team
• Attended Navy Seals Wrestling Camp last summer
• Wants to wrestle at a military academy
Q: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR WRESTLING STYLE?
A: I like the neutral position, so I would say that I am a takedown artist. I just like the neutral position a lot. I feel like I flow there.
Q: WHY HAS DIXON WRESTLING BEEN SUCCESSFUL?
A: I think friendship has a big role to play in it. I think team chemistry is there most of the time.
Q: WHAT KIND OF COACH IS COACH BROTHERS?
A: He is a really good coach. He helps the team bond. I think having a coach that you can bond with and have a friendship with has a big part in the way you look at wrestling as a sport.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.
(Nominations must have a connection to the local military community.)