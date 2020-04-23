Sport: Basketball
School: Living Water Christian
Class: Senior
Quick Facts:
- Attended Lejeune his first three years of high school
- Has committed to play basketball at William Peace University in Raleigh
- Led the Warriors to second in the state and third in the nation
- NC Christian South Conference Player of the Year
Q: WHAT’S SOMETHING YOU ACCOMPLISHED THIS PAST SEASON THAT YOU’RE PROUD OF?
A: Having a great relationship with all the guys … What I pulled away from this season was I have brothers now for a long time, so that’s one of my big pickups from this last season. I have a huge support system now, not only with college but the rest of life.
Q: DID YOU NOTICE A BIG IMPROVEMENT IN YOUR GAME FROM YOUR JUNIOR TO SENIOR SEASON?
A: Most definitely. My biggest thing that I improved on was my scoring ability and becoming a better teammate.
Q: WHAT IS THE KEY TO GETTING RECRUITED?
A: What separates you from another player is if you have grades and game film … Your grades can pay for school, because at the Division III level they aren’t allowed to offer athletic scholarships, so if you have great grades they’re willing to give you top tier educational scholarships.
Q: WHAT’S SOMETHING YOU’LL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT LEJEUNE?
A: Academics. Lejeune is so fundamentally sound with academics … There’s just so much with the academic field that Lejeune has to offer.
Q: WHAT KIND OF PLAYER ARE YOU ON THE FLOOR?
A: A leader .. When crunchtime comes I want the ball in my hands making big decisions.
Q: IS THERE A PLAYER YOU MODEL YOUR GAME AFTER?
A: I’m a true point guard, and you don’t see that too much anymore; you see a lot of scoring guards. My top three when I was coming up were Chris Paul, Tony Parker (and) Steve Nash - people who could really pass the ball and just make way for other people on the court by getting them in the offense or putting them in positions they need to be.
Q: WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS CAREER WISE?
A: Once I get my degree at William Peace I want to go to the Air Force and be an officer.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.
(Nominations must have connections to the local military community.)