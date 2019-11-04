Sport: Golf
School: Southwest Onslow High
Grade: 11th
Quick facts:
• Helped establish a girls golf team at Southwest Onslow
• Has been a member of the Paradise Point Eastern NC Junior Golf League team for five years
• Competed in the Intercollegiate Championship on Camp
Lejeune
• Plays soccer and runs cross country
• Finished 2nd in the Junior Base Championship
• Previously lived in Okinawa
• Finished 9th at the 1A/2A East Regional
Q&A:
Q: WHAT IS ONE OF YOUR GOALS MOVING FORWARD?
A: I want to be a sports trainer or a mechanical engineer.
Q: WOULD YOU RATHER CONTINUE TO PLAY GOLF OR SOCCER IN COLLEGE?
A: I want to keep playing golf, because golf can get you a lot more college scholarships.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF THE STRENGTHS IN YOUR GOLF GAME?
A: Strengths in my golf game I would say are my drives and my irons.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT PLAYING GOLF?
A: I like making new friends during a golf match.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO DO WHEN YOU AREN’T PLAYING SPORTS?
A: I like to paint, draw and jam out to music.
Q: HOW DO YOU LIKE PLAYING AT PARADISE POINT GOLF COURSE ON BASE?
A: I love their course. It’s nice. I love playing in all the tournaments they have.
Q: DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE FOR OTHER ATHLETES?
A: Don’t be scared to try your hardest. Go for it. If it’s not for you, then finish out the season strong and find a new sport. If you love it, keep practicing, practice hard and don’t give up on yourself.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.